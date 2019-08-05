Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State based group, Anioma Youth Mandate (AYM), has distanced itself from national protests called by political activist Omoyele Sowore, advising the people of Anioma not to be dragged into what it characterised as a dangerous venture.

In a statement signed by its national president, Nnamdi Ofonye, the group expressed its total opposition to any form of action that has the potential to destabilise, heighten insecurity and lead to total break down of law and order in the country.

NYM noted that while it is the right of any group or individual to stage a peaceful protest against any policy deemed to be anti people, the statement credited to Sowore that Nigerians should end the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari like what happened in Egypt, Somalia and Tunisia through revolution goes too far.

The statement added that there is a wide difference between a protest and a revolution.

“His threat to burn himself to death to instigate the forceful eviction of the government of the day is also treasonable, among other threats, even against the existence of DSS after Tuesday the 6th of August, 2019,” it stated.

The group advised that the Anioma area must not be encroached or enlisted for such an action, stressing that there is no room presently for such, “considering the high rate of insecurity currently bedevilling the nation and, as such, certain words and actions should be avoided for now in the general interest of the citizenry.”

The statement reads in part:

“As major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, the well-being and safety of all Nigerians is of great concern to us as a group and people. While it is the right of the citizens of any country to express their dissatisfaction over government actions and inaction through peaceful protests, the timing and the motive behind this is unacceptable. “Furthermore, following the evidences as released by the DSS alleging external instigation among other unholy meetings between Sowore and some individuals known to be anti government who have long been agitating for the disintegration of the nation, it became clear that the idea behind the plot is not only selfish and inimical but also politically induced.”

While berating Sowore, a presidential candidate in the February general election, the group advised the publisher/activist to channel his energy into other projects that will help solve the myriad of insecurity issues across the country, stressing that security of lives and property is in the interest of all Nigerians.

While calling on Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to ban such demonstrations from taking place in any part of the state, Ofonye said that the protests could be hijacked or taken advantage of by hoodlums, bandits and terrorists who are lurking around and looking for any leeway to wreak havoc on citizens.

The youth group went on to commend the Department of State Security (DSS) for acting quickly to arrest Sowore, saying no responsible government would sit back and watch groups or individuals destabilise the country or plot a forceful takeover.

It reminded Sowore that instead of fomenting trouble after losing in the presidential election, he should instead work hard in preparation for the 2023 general elections where he will have the legitimate means to push for a change of government, rather resorting to an unconstitutional approach.