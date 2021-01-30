From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Youths in Anioma nation of Delta State have urged the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Leo Irabor to positively distinguish himself in his new assignment to the nation.

Irabor hails from Agbor in Ika axis of Anioma land which is the present day Delta North Senatorial District.

The youths under aegis of Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), said they were still basking in the euphoria of the appointment of one of Anioma’s finest into the very responsive office.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s national president, Nnamdi Ofonye, and publicity secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent shake up in the military and security architecture of the country.

“We view as a response to the long term yearning and agitation by majority of well meaning Nigerians owing to the rate of insecurity across the country.

“The news of the appointment of Major General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff did not come to us as a surprise owing to his rich credential and service in the Nigerian Army which to the best of our knowledge placed him in pole position for the appointment on grounds of merit.

“However, we are therefore seizing this medium to extend our sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding the Anioma born general worthy to extend his service in the new capacity as the Chief of Defence Staff.

“While we the youths of Anioma are still basking in the euphoria of having one of our finest in such an exalted office in the military, we will seize this opportunity to charge him not to see his new position as one to be deployed into primitive accumulation of wealth or pursuit of personal and political aggrandisement as against the onerous task of securing the territorial integrity of our nation and its people.

“We are by this reminding him that Anioma people are known world over for being target and result oriented knowing that his success story will further reposition Anioma into the good side of the Nigerian history books,” the statement read.

The youths pledge their readiness and commitment to partner the Nigerian military and all security agencies to rid the country of all forms of insecurity for enduring development to thrive.