By Philip Elueme

It’s an immutable fact that Anioma people of Delta State are Igbo, including the Ikweres of Rivers State and all other groups with Igbo ancestry. There are incontrovertible, historical, cultural, cum legal documents, etc, to defend this assertion, despite denials by a few for whatever reasons. A man’s ancestry defines his origin regardless of how much he may wish to deny that fact. Truth remains constant and eternal. Firstly, the highest socio-cultural, jurisprudential corporate body of the Igbo nation, registered in CAC, Abuja is Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo. This is an immutable fact.

The Anioma area is recognised as Igbo constitutionally. This was why Ogwashi – Uku born Late Amb. Ralph Uwaechue was elected the President General of Ohaneze when, by zoning principles as enshrined in the Ohanaeze constitution, it was Aniomas’ turn to produce the President General; also Asaba-born Late Col. ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia was the Ohanaeze elected Secretary-General at a time, as many other Anioma sons and daughters, including the late Prof Tony Arinze then Ohanaeze President, University of Port Harcourt chapter, have held and are still holding top executive positions in Ohanaeze as authentic Ndi Igbo, historically, culturally, factually, and even ‘jurisprudentially’. Lady Madam ‘Rita’ Daniels, our Nollywood actress of note and current Woman leader of Ohanaeze from Anioma falls into this category. Secondly, at the formation of Ohaneze, in a meeting held at the late Sir Akanu Ibiam’s Enugu residence, then Anioma foremost political leader, the late Rt. Hon Osadebey was in the meeting representing Ndi Anioma as onye Igbo. Osadebey as onye Igbo of Anioma was Premier of Midwest Region while Akanu Ibiam was Premier of Eastern region at a time.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Thirdly, at the Ahajioku lecture series, an intellectual festival showcasing the very best of Igbo scholars like Achebe, Afikpo, Nwabueze, Okigbo, etc. two Anioma sons, coincidentally Ndi Igbuzo were privileged to deliver lectures at the prestigious gathering of Igbo intellectuals as Ndi Igbo.

The late sages, Prof Onwuejeogwu, a renowned anthropologist and Prof Nnolue Emenanjo a renowned linguist delivered the prestigious annual Ahajioku lectures in 1987 and 2001 respectively as authentic Ndi Igbo; an acknowledgement of Anioma Igboness even by the very erudite, critical and “all- knowing, best brains of the Igbo race and civilization” These facts tabled above are incontrovertible and historical despite vociferous denials by some revisionist historians. As a matter of fact, only a few days ago, the revered traditional ruler of Owa in Ika North East, HRM. Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor hosted the traditional ruler of Nri in Anambra State, at his Owa Palace and during the parley he traced the origin of his people to Nri, as indeed many other Anioma communities have traced their ancestry to Igboland.

The fact of Anioma Igbo status was equally supported by the works of historical linguistics courtesy of the authoritative well-researched works of the late Prof Kay Williamson via, for instance, her 1987 University of Port Harcourt Convocation Inaugural lectures.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The works of Prof Emenanjo regarded as the leading Igbo linguist of repute and many Anioma linguists corroborate the fact that Anioma Igbo speak a ‘sub-dialect of Igbo’ with some minor technical variations, in Ika and Ukwuani dialects. This is scholarly attested to by an Ndokwa scholar, Ejimofor, and another lady scholar from Ika region, as indeed the outstanding work of the late Ika playright scholar, Prof Ukala, denoting names in Ika Nation supports this linguistic approach also. Based on the incontrovertible facts enumerated above, despite stringent denials by some Anioma sons due to modernisation crisis of identity flaws, the then fear of the negative effect of being labelled rebels during the Biafran war and it’s after effects, the case of the late Prof Rev. Kunirun Osia, a super minority Anioma son whose ancestors migrated from the Yoruba area, which influenced his judgment to deny Anioma Igboness; Ndi Aniomas are factually an Igbo race, the few instances of Ighala, Benin, Yoruba Urhobo/Isoko etc. influences notwithstanding.

The late Amb. Ralph Uwaechue was an elected Ohanaeze President General, he was at a time the Biafran Ambassador to France, therefore any Anioma son or daughter can, as an inalienable right use the Igbo slot to become Nigeria’s President if it is his destiny.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

As a matter of fact, only a few days ago, the revered traditional ruler of Owa in Ika North East, HRM. Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor hosted the traditional ruler of Nri in Anambra State, at his Owa Palace and during the parley he traced the origin of his people to Nri, as indeed many other Anioma communities have traced their ancestry to Igboland.

Elueme is an Abuja-based Anioma Political Analyst