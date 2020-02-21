Actress, social media influencer and newly married Anita Joseph possesses one habit she may not get over so soon. She is always tagging her handsome husband in her posts, and this has attracted negative comments from jealous fans, thus leading to her friends advising her to drop the habit.

But rather than take to the advice, the actress has warned her friends to mind their businesses, boasting that no slay queen can snatch her husband.

In a viral video, the hourglass shaped thespian said: “There are some people who just come to Instagram and start advising you as an adult on what to do, who to post, who to tag and who not to tag. They start advising you, ‘Anita, stop tagging your man, they will take him away from you’. Is my guy kuli kuli or tom tom? The guys they take from people are those guys that do anything they see, those guys that are flirts; guys that have no respect for themselves or their manhood. Guys that can ‘shook’ their manhood into anything they see. My man is not like that!

“Whether you tag him or you do not tag him, what will happen will happen. In fact, tag him because people will know him, let the world know that he is yours. What will happen will happen. What is mine is mine and what is yours is yours, so when I tag my man, don’t tell me who to tag and who not to tag. Don’t come and tell me that… nonsense, stupid. They will take him? Na buns.”