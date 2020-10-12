Rita Okoye, Lagos

Six-year-old Anjolaoluwa Odekunle has been honoured with a special recognition award at the just concluded 2020 edition of the La Mode Magazine Green October event.

Anjolaoluwa was honoured for emerging winner of the La Mode Kid of the Year fashion online contest, with her walking home with the grand prize of Five Hundred Thousand Naira cash and a cover feature on the Children’s Day special edition of the magazine.

Speaking on the recognition, petite but ever brilliant Anjy, as she is fondly called, said she was excited and honoured in the presence of important dignitaries and other kids ‘with whom we have contested together during the fashion online contest; indeed we are all winners,’ she said.

Anjolaoluwa is the daughter of award winning fashion stylist, Mrs Abiodun Shade Sandra, CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture limited, who is known for her perfect to finish creative works to millions of top celebrities.

Anjola, who attends prestigious Chrisland School, where she earned an award as the Best Behaved girl in 2018/2019 academic session.

Anjola’s hobbies include dancing, reading with particular interest in Numeracy and Literacy classes; she has however pitched her creativity as she owns her mother’s creative fashion designs.