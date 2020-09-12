Ankara is really taking centre stage in the fashion world. It is as if this African fabric has come to stay. From skirts to gowns, pants, casual, office, and even evening wears, there are arrays of creative things one can now do with Ankara fabric. Ankara Tee is one of them and the latest addition to the wardrobe of fashion lovers. Ankara Tee is basically T-shirts designed with Ankara and gem stones.

The design is versatile, and therefore, can be worn with arrays of things such as shorts, Jean’s, skirts, and so on. It is casual for all age groups and simply a fun wear. A Port Harcourt based fashion designer, Ugo Ogbonnah, agrees that with Ankara, one can come up with a lot of creative designs. Recently, she created beautiful T- shirts with Ankara fabrics. Ugo, who is also the CEO, Ugoos Couture, explained how her own creativity was born. “It is a marvel what creativity can be borne out of sorrow.”

She reveals how she bought some T-shirts for her late sister’s burial, the leftover shirts, she decided to use Ankara to cover her sister’s face and, lo and behold, a beautiful style trend was born, and she calls them “Ugo Tees”.