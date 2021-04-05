The National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Iju Nwabunike, has charged importers and clearing agents operating at the maritime sector to be law abiding citizens by paying their taxes to develop the nation’s economy.

Nwabunike who stated this in his Easter message at the weekend, said urged importers and agents to take actions that exemplifies compliance to rules like honest declarations, payment of right duty as demonstrated by Jesus on tax remittance when he talked about giving to Caeser what belongs to Caeser shouldn’t depart from us.

“I enjoin importers and agents to always pay their taxes either in the form of import duty and other levies. It is in following in the footsteps of Jesus, through sincere declarations and being law abiding that will not only give the declarant and agents peace of mind, but would be a way of contributing to national economic growth for common good.

“Importers and international traders should avoid bringing things that hurts the health of consumers or inflame society such as hard drugs, arms, ammunition and unwholesome or expired consumables. If we are sincere, laudable initiatives like the electronic call up system will be implemented with ease without the observed hiccups in it’s implementation,” he added.