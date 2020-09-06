Daniel Kanu

The frosty leadership crisis in the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents deepened at the weekend when its President Mr Tony Iju Nwabunike slammed a query on his deputy, Dr Kayode Farinto.

In the query letter dated August 25, 2020, Farinto was asked to “explain why severe disciplinary action(s) should not be taken against him on the following grounds (i) writing a letter in the name of our association, to the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), dated 03/08/020 with reference no ANLCA/WCO/VOL042/08/020 without the authority of the association.

In the query, the president explained that the said letter to the WCO which was “not authorised by the national body was in total violation of section 3(a), (d) and (e) of our constitution as amended. And that “whereas sub- section 2(c) under Section 7 of our constitution provides that you are the chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee, you are hereby rescued from this function as you cannot be a judge in your case in line with the principle of “Nemo Judex In Causa Sha,” the query further explained.