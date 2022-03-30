By Steve Agbota

National President, of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Iju Tony Nwabunike, has said the association may review the various sanctions against members ranging from suspension to expulsion and grant them amnesty for readmission, if they truly change and resolve to abide by its constitution.

Nwabunike stated this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, the association has offered an amnesty to its former members who show remorse and true repentance as part of peace process to unite as clearing agents. “This is not out of fear or cowardice and therefore should not be taken for granted because under my watch any form of indiscipline or lawless behavior will not cordoned,” he said. He said the association is currently taking inventory of any loss or damage from recent attacks, without accusing anyone.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Nwabunike, who bemoaned the show of rascality by agents, said over N20 million worth of property was lost after an attack on its secretariat on October 6, 2020 by hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, charms and other dangerous items.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He assured that the association would seek redress and get justice by whatever lawful means.

“I had chosen a dignified silence from afar over the unwarranted sealing of the national secretariat of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) for the second time in two years but chose to break it due to certain exigencies.

“One of the reasons is that it is pertinent to appreciate all NECOM members who through the trying period, joined me in working tirelessly for our organisation. The National VP, National Secretary and all other officers of NECOM, zonal and chapter officers showed their commitment to truth, fairness and loyalty to our great association, all through,” he said. He added that it has also become imperative to rebuild confidence in the association’s teeming members and reassure them of absolute reliability from my leadership. However, he said there is no leadership tussle in ANLCA, adding that the real leader and recognised group that would never want ANLCA destroyed are known.“We are daily reminded to look at the biblical analogy taken from 1 Kings chapter 3:16-28 where king Solomon used God given wisdom to adjudicate between two mother’s over a disputed child.