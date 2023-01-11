By Steve Agbota

The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents ( ANLCA) has promised to give free consultancy services and other supports to the Imo State government for the quick development of Inland Dry Port and Inland Container Terminal as well as the Oguta Lake dredging to the Atlantic Ocean.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzordima has said that the Federal Government has approved the dredging of the Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean to kick-start maritme activities in the state.

The ANLCA leadership led by its Acting National President, Dr Kayode Farinto, and it’s Patron Chief Henry Njoku among other chieftains of the association on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzordima in Government House, Owerri. Governor Hope Uzordima is the Grand Patron of ANLCA.

Speaking during the visit, the acting National President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto said: “I have been monitoring the governor and he has work tirelessly. I commend him for his infrastructural deveelopment in the areas of education, health, roads etc of the state, despite the security and other challenges been witnessed in the state.”

Farinto said ANLCA has been since 1954 and has friends in various government agencies, but never had a Grand Patron.

“And we look at the work you did as Chairman Senate Committee on Customs and you also assisted us too. You recover stolen money to the Federation Account, thank you sir for that good job,” he said.

The ANLCA Acting National President who said he drew his strength from the Imo State Governor as a dogged fighter also inform him that the National President of ANLCA, Hon. Tony Nwabunike , who is also his very good friend sents his warm greetings as he is on a study leave in the United States.

He said the association decided not to bother him on courtesy visit, but to allow him concentrate on issues of governance.

He assured the governor that the association hopes to come later in the year to celebrate his second term in office.

Responding, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzordima thanked the ANLCA team for the visit assuring them that he will continue to do his best for his people and urged them to partner with the state.

‘”I want to thank you, since 1954, this association has contributed to the economic prosperity of our country, particularly in the area of commerce . We are developing infrastructure to attract businesses to the state and increase prosperity, social order and welfare in the life of our citizens. My government alone cannot do it , but will provide enabling environment to make business attractive,” he said.

Uzordima who’s the Grand Patron of the association said his government in collaboration with the Federal Government is planning to dredge the Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean to open up the maritme activities in the state.

He said Imo State has the highest gas deposits in the country and seven communities with oil deposits ,with two Federal Government projects on oil and gas, which will open the state up for maritme economy.