From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne Seaport chapter, said it would continue to uphold fiscal policy of the federal government through synergy with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Chairman of the group, Mr. Mike Ebeatu, said this in a statement signed by the group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Obinna Nwachukwu, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The chairman noted that the group has ensured that its members adhered to set standards of the Nigerian Customs Service in compliance with tax remittance and ban on illicit trade at the port terminal.

Ebeatu said: “Upon assumption as the Area Controller, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed made it clear that the area command will not tolerate illegalities and as a stakeholder, ANLCA equally keyed into that laudable mandate.

“ANLCA is a professional organization committed to patriotic goals, and would not support any acts capable of undermining the nation’s economy.”

The chairman also debunked insinuation in some quarters alleging non-declaration of consignments and evasion of customs duties by some freight forwarders who are also members of ANLCA.

Discribing the insinuation as untrue, he said that the allegation was a deliberate attempt at destroying existing synergy between the body and the Nigerian Customs Service.

Ebeatu, therefore, on behalf of the group pledged continued cooperation with relevant stakeholders with a view to enhancing achievements in the subsector.