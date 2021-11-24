By Steve Agbota

The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has set up 100 per cent Compliance Committee to ensure total compliance with the rules of engagement in cargo clearance from seaports and airports.

The Association decided to launch the compliance team following the allegation by the House of Representatives that freight forwarders obstructing the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from carrying out their duty of 100 per cent of cargo examination.

Briefing the press at its secretariat, Muritala Muhammed International Airport branch, the Chairman, 100 per cent Compliance Committee of the Association, Alhaji Lameen Aliyu, said that the compliance team was set up by the association’s President, Tony Iju Nwanunike, to enforce rules guiding cargo declaration and clearing.

According to him, the setting up of the committee was borne out of the concern expressed through the statement sent by the House of Representatives alleging the association was hampering the operation of the NCS.

However, he said the 100 per cent Compliance Committee would be fully involved in cargo examination and ensure that all its members and other stakeholders involved in cargo clearance, including the Nigeria Customs, shipping lines, airlines, terminal operators do the right things that will facilitate both smooth cargo clearance and government’s duty collection.

“This committee was set to remedy the allegation raised against the association by the House of Representatives, which suggested that we are obstructing the operations of the NCS. The committee members are here to say we are ready to synergise with the NCS by enforcing discipline in terms of cargo declaration and payment of duties especially.”

“When we went to the Comptroller General, Col (retd). Hameed Ali, for a meeting in Abuja, he said when he assumed office, he was nicknamed, “carry and go Comptroller.” However, he said, now nothing of such would happen again, that duty would be paid on every container.

“We must cooperate with the Federal Government in generating revenue to its coffers and this would be achieved by enforcing compliance on our members.”

