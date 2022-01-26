By Steve Agbota

The KLT Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has shut down Phase 2 of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal operated by Joatelim Logistics Limited over alleged gross negligence which led to the death of an ANLCA member, Mr Kennedy Ikechukwu.

Goddy Sewa Soleji, a member of ANLCA, told newsmen on Wednesday that the 46-years-old died on Tuesday inside the terminal while trying to get his container positioned for examination.

Angry clearing agents had stormed the port on Wednesday morning and shut down the administrative office of the terminal operator, while the terminal had been shut on Tuesday evening.

Soleji, while calming the frayed tempers of the agents, instructed that the administrative office of the terminal operator should be opened pending negotiations between the family of the deceased and the terminal operators.

The terminal has remained shut until Thursday due to the family of the deceased and the Terminal not concluding their negotiations.

A condolences register has since been opened at the association secretariat for stakeholders.