Annette Echikunwoke finally achieved another history by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after throwing a massive PB of 73.93m to place 2nd at the Tucson Elite Classic in Arizona Friday, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Recall she initially set the Hammer throw AR of 72.25m weeks ago, but it was just 25m shy off the 72.50m Olympic standard. With this, she becomes the first Nigerian/African woman in history to surpass the 70m mark on multiple occasions, and will compete at the Olympics. A three-time American Athletic Conference champion, Annette Echikunwoke was also eligible to represent the United States before choosing to represent Nigeria.

Her parents, both born and raised in Nigeria, moved to the United States to start a family where they gave birth to her and her siblings.