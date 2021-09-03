By Rita Okoye

Annie Idibia, the wife of Nigerian music icon Innocent 2face Idibia, is angry and furious over the music star relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.⁣

⁣

Annie Idibia, a movie star, took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021 to express her disappointment over the singer’s alleged infidelity and lack of respect she gets from his family.

⁣

“I’m a patient woman. I am not a fool Innocent,” she fumed.

“Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have I tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish. I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are. But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable.”⁣

⁣

Annie who has two daughters for 2Face also lambasted him for sleeping at the house of one of his baby mamas, Pero for days, during his trip to the United States of America to see his kids.

⁣

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother? How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero? and she stay with you and the kids under the same roof?, she asked rhetorically.

⁣

Pero It was learnt, is 2Face’s first baby mama who gave birth to three kids for the music star.⁣ She has been at loggerheads with Annie Idibia for years now.⁣

⁣Their rift can be traced back to 2015 and 2016 when they both called each other out on social media.⁣

Their frosty relationship took a front burner when photos of 2Face Idibia reportedly kissing Pero Adeniyi at the singer’s nightclub back in 2015 broke the Internet.⁣

