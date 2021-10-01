From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe state, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has commended former administrators of the state for developments recorded in the past 25 years of the state’s existence.

Governor Yahaya stated that Gombe as a state has every reason to celebrate and appreciate the struggles and sacrifices of its founding fathers to actualize the dream of building a vibrant Gombe state at the centre of the northeast geopolitical zone.

Speaking at a special independent anniversary parade in Gombe, the Governor said, “the creation of Gombe state by the former military administration of General Sani Abacha, followed nearly 20 years of relentless struggle by our leaders and the entire people”.

While reviewing developmental achievements of past governments in the state, the Governor acknowledged successes recorded by the immediate past administration of Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in the area of infrastructure, education and health as well as provision of support for farming and commercial activities.

He said: “the immediate past administration…made significant headways in providing critical infrastructure by expanding existing roads especially in the state capital and building new road networks in the local government areas of the state.

“On his part, Governor Muhammad Danjuma Goje initiated and completed a large number of legacy projects such as the Gombe State University, the Gombe International Airport, and the Pantami Stadium, among others,” Governor Yahaya said.

He also commended the first civilian governor of the state, Abubakar Habu Hashidu for placing the state on a developmental pedestrian. He equally lauded the first and second military administrator of the state, Group Captain J. I Orji and late Colonel Inuwa Bawa, for laying a solid foundation by putting up a broad-based development agenda.

Speaking on his administration in the state, the Governor said, “we strived to consolidate the achievements of all the past administrations. We took bold steps to confront the myriad of challenges facing our dear state”.

While assuring of his plan to take Gombe to the next level in development, Governor Yahaya also said, “throughout the world, development is and has always been a work-in-progress.

“In Gombe State, we can proudly say that the work of development has continued to progress since 1996. At 25, we should all be proud of what we have collectively achieved. While the task ahead is great, I will once again appeal for your prayers and understanding as we work tirelessly to move the state forward,” he said.

Daily Sun observed that former governors such as Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje who is the Governor’s party-man as well as Dankwambo and other senior sons and daughters of Gombe state were missing at the event, marking the 25th and 61st anniversary of the state and Nigeria.

