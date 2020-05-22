The Nasarawa State Government, has begun the activities to mark the celebration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s one year in office.

Emmanuel Akabe, the state deputy governor, made this disclosure on Friday in Lafia at a news conference to outline the programme of activities.

The deputy governor, stated tthat the programme included Friday prayer, interdenominational service on Sunday, inauguration of projects and flagging off of new ones from Monday.

Akabe listed others to include; stewardship by commissioners and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from Monday to Thursday among other things.

He, however, said that in spite of the government’s desire to showcase its achievements, the present coronavirus pandemic would force the state to celebrate in low key.

Akabe said that the inauguration and flagging off of projects would begin from the Nasarawa West Senatorial District, followed by Nasarawa North and Nasarawa South respectively.

He listed some of the projects to include; 25 kilometres Mararaba Udege road in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA), 15 kilometers Sinsinbaki road in Wamba, Banquet Hall at the Government House, Shingle road in Lafia.

Akabe added that the government would also visit all the quarantine and isolation centres for on-the-spot assessment of facilities and patients’ care. (NAN)