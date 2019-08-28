Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday approved the employment of 14 choristers into the state civil service.

This is coming on the heels of agitations for recall of about 3,500 civil servants who were suspended in 2015 over alleged irregularities in their recruitment process.

However, Daily Sun learnt that 14 Deltans have been serving in the state Government House Chapel as members of the choir in the past six years.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service to mark the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state, Okowa urged the Head of Service (HoS), Reginald Bayoko, to ensure the choristers are posted to relevant ministries.

Okowa told the HoS that he had already sent the names of the beneficiaries to his office for due process to be followed in the recruitment exercise.

The governor said the state is more united after 28 years of its creation, and appreciated all stakeholders for their respective roles in knitting the people together despite differences in ethnic, religious and political inclinations.

“We realise the need for fairness and equity in our dealings and we will try to stay on that trajectory. In partnership, we can strive better and everybody must contribute to make the difference,” Okowa said.

The governor, however, expressed worry over the collapse of the family unit, saying the trend, if not reversed, portends grave danger for both the state and the country.