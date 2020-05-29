The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Friday commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on how his administration had been reconstructing roads and combating COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, RTEAN State Chairman, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while speaking on Sanwo-Olu-led administration ‘s performance in his first year in office.

Musa said: “We cannot forget that most roads were impassable when Sanwo-Olu assumed office as a result of the continuous rainfall which compounded hardships faced by motorists.

“We can all see how the governor has put machinery in place to ensure continuous road repairs while construction work is ongoing in others. We must thank the governor for that.

“Also, we cannot forget the quick response of Gov. Sanwo-Olu to the coronavirus problem in the state. We thank him for all his actions and steps whugh have curbed the explosion of the infections.”

On COVID-19 palliatives, Musa said that the governor did well by extending the gesture to drivers and conductors whose businesses and sources of livelihood were totally paralysed during the five weeks’ lockdown.

“We got stimulus packages from the governor for our members. When we added that to what the association also provided as palliatives, it went a long way to reduce the sufferings of our members.

“So many lives and families of the poor and the vulnerable were touched when the governor decided to distribute economic stimulus to various associations and groups,” he added.

Musa, who also commended Sanwo-Olu for not abandoning projects that were not completed by his predecessor, urged the governor to expedite action on completing the construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The RTEAN boss assured the governor of the support of his members in all his welfare and infrastructure programmes to improve the condition of living of the residents of the state.

“We want the governor to always carry us along and we will continue to play our role in supporting this administration in all its programmes and policies,” he said.

NAN reports that May 29,2020 marks the first year in office of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the incumbent Govenor of Lagos State. (NAN)