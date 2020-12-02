Bolaji Okunola

Chairman, Zoe Maritime Resources Limited, Tosan Edodo-Emore, has declared all is set for the 5th edition of the Lagos International Maritime week and maritime business to business conference and exhibition scheduled to hold virtually from December 8 to 9.

Edodo-Emore, renowned maritime consultancy and training company, has been the acclaimed organizer of the event, stated this while addressing the press at the conference room of National Inland Water Ways Authority, CMS, Lagos. She said sustainable shipping in Africa for sustainable planet will serve as this year’s theme while aiming to demystify the maritime industry in West and Central African Sub region and also to attract foreign direct investment into the maritime industry in Nigeria.

“I can confirm to you we are good to go. The conference will take the form of round tables on maritime security in the gulf of Guinea, maritime transportation and port development, marine environment, maritime training and education, maritime law and arbitration and women in maritime.

“The conference will span a variety of subject such as: marine spatial planning and the conservation of marine species in Africa, ocean opportunities and the maritime environment for Africa, sustainable shipping and marine environment which includes the reality and challenges, sustainable shipping in Africa and participation of women and host of other trending issues,” she stated.

The two days conference which is billed to host virtual exhibition of products by different companies, will be welcoming speakers drawn locally and internationally while legendary Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman, Genesis Worldwide Shipping will commence the occasion with a public lecture.