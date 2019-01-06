Annus mirabilis according to Wikipedia is a Latin phrase that means “wonderful year”, “miraculous year” or “amazing year”. This term was originally used to refer to the year 1666, and today it is used to refer to several years during which events of major importance are remembered. Our new year plans, by celebrities, personalities Retrospection begets introspection that triggers the spirit of thankfulness. The threshold of a new year is a period when all grateful mortals are ushered into an altar of thanksgiving for the uncommon grace that navigates the year. Year 2018 for most Nigerians may have expired with mixed feelings.

In the mix certainly would be found a cocktail of unfulfilled desires annexed to economic variables, palpable fears traceable to insecurity of life and property, a corollary of insurgency, kidnapping for ransom, farmers and herders violent clashes and of a more potent nomenclature, the vulnerability of the economy with further recessed contingencies. The list of depressive outlooks can be so numerous as to declare the year “annus horibilis”, a quid pro quo for “horrible year.” Without fear of contradiction, substituting “mirabilis” with “horibilis”

is not sufficient to change the universal order of time and chance, it rather would numb the will and purpose to reinvent the wheel and join the league of a few game changers who believe in the saying “ if you can find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere.” Ralph Waldo Emerson says, “ Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year.” As we celebrate this novel year, never seen before nor ever lived before, we should remember the sagely wisecrack “The happiest people don’t have the