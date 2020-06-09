We do recognise that people in communities need help and so we make sure whatever items we send to communities get to the people. Frankly, the things we have done regarding our CSR which is where we have emphasized that our business is not just about declaring profits for shareholders but to run an inclusive programme where all stakeholders matter to us.

Over the years, we have spent tremendous amount of time and resources in communities where we operate as well as making sure that we play at every level of all the stakeholders in our business. You would notice that in com- munities where we operate, we focus in areas of education where we believe that solving education problem is one major step towards the emancipation of any economy. Therefore, we have been running quiz and scholarship programmes because we believe that if we produce good university graduates and better employable Nigerian youths, then you can employ them. I think that we have also made our mark in the health sector where we have focused on child and maternal health and so the save mother food programme of Seplat is next to none where we have treated tens and thousands of pregnant women and this is aimed at reducing the mortality rate in terms of maternal and infant health which has paid off. We have spent a lot providing them with the required amenities. We also launched the i-can-see programme where we reached out to several Nigerians especially in areas we operate. We have since moved away from making tokens available to youths and so we decided to empower them with the various skill acquisition programmes where we train, employ and ensure that they represent us in the areas we were operate following our laid down procedures and processes. So the people have confidence in what we do, going forward we will keep improving.