Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, a former director general of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), has been appointed to the board of the University of Edinburgh Business School, Scotland.

The British institution posted on its website that Anohu-Amazu was appointed alongside Joanne O’Callaghan, vice president of State Street Global Services.

“Chinelo Anohu is a lawyer and immediate past Director General and CEO of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria,” her biodata on the website read.

“She currently advises multilateral policy institutions as well as the private sector on the strategic deployment of finance for impact, and serves on the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group.

“Chinelo has already worked with the Business School’s Sustainable Business Initative in the embedding of sustainability principles and practice in the investment of pension funds in Africa.”

Commenting on the appointment, Wendy Loretto, dean of the Business School, said: “Our International Advisory Board provides independent advice, ensuring we remain outward-looking and innovative. We were delighted to hear from Chinelo and Joanne at their recent first meeting of the board.

“Our board now comprises 14 external members, almost half of whom are women. We look forward to benefiting from their deep and international experience at senior level.”

Anohu-Amazu’s controversial removal from PenCom leadership was announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on April 13, 2017.

Anohu-Amazu and the commissioners of the agency were jointly disengaged.

She was succeeded by Aisha Dahir-Umar who has been at the helm of affairs in an acting capacity.