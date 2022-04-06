From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Uchenna Anoruo on Tuesday raced to an early lead in the first round (leg 13) of the race to Nigeria Masters (Pro/Am) tournament in Owerri.

A total of five players on Tuesday teed off course on the struggle to subdue the luscious Arsenal Golf Course.

​Coming first place on the leaderboard with 1 over par (73) was Anoruo.

He started his round with a bogey in 1st, 2nd hole, par in 3rd, 4th, 5th, bogey in 6th, par in 7th, birdie in hole 8 and eventually finished the front nine with a par to make 37.

With a par in 10th, 11th, a birdie in hole 12th and the remaining holes on the back 9 being a par, saw him coming in with 36, finishing the round with 1 over par (73).

‘I am very excited that after winning the last tournament I still feel the zeal to do more and I promise to outdo myself in subsequent rounds of this tournament to achieve success,’ an elated Anoruo said.

Reports that in the second position with 4 scores different is David Ali who played 5 over par (77). He played 5 bogeys, 3 birdies and 10 par.

‘This was a dreadfully disappointing way to start the tournament but tomorrow is another hopeful day, we go hard on the course,’ Ali said in a media chat.

The rest of the players expressed optimism, adding that they were hopeful that they play better in subsequent rounds and make it to the top of the board.

The tournament which began on Tuesday is expected to end on Friday.