Anosike House emerged the first runners up at the keenly contested Laureatefield Schools Inter House Sports Competition, which was held last Saturday, at Ojo Military Barracks Field. The House won 16 gold, 20 silver and 22 silver medals.

The Inter House Sports competition featured march past and track and field events, which included 100,200,400 and 800 metres races. Other events competed for included the 4×400 relay and egg race. Other schools were also invited for inter schools competition.

In the women’s race, Dorothy Anosike of The Sun Newspapers came out tops.

Speaking after the event, one of the representatives of the National Association of Athletics Organization (NATO), Amuwo Odofin chapter, Ben Unuame, who also acted as the Master of Ceremony, said with what he saw from the pupils and students, the future of athletics in Nigeria is bright.

He commended the management of Laureatefield Schools for always leading in academics and sports.

In his contribution, one of the major sponsors of the Inter House Sports competition and the grand patron of Anosike House, Peter Anosike promised to continue to support academics and sports development in the school and beyond.