Chinenye Anuforo

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited, Mr Fidelis Anosike, has announced his resignation from the Company’s board.

Anosike, who made the announcement in a statement, also unveiled the new board members of the company.

Anosike founded Folio Communications Limited, a conglomerate, at age of 24 after graduating from the University of Benin, where he studied Creative Arts.

Other companies under the conglomerate are Folio Nigeria powered by CNN, the Daily Times Nigeria, Miss Nigeria, 1st October, Times Multimedia and Creative Africa Xchange (CAX).

According to him: ‘I’m proud to announce my stepping down as the Chairman and CEO of Folio Communications Limited, a company I founded straight out of University of Benin at 24.

‘We have nurtured this company to acquire @DailyTimesNGR, @MissNigeriaNG, @1stOctober @folionigeria @timesmultimedia @cax.

‘I am very proud of what we were able to achieve which should be an inspiration for our young people,’ he added.

He listed the names of the new board members of the company as Mr Sam Worlu, former Voice of Nigeria (VON) DG as the Chairman, Barr. Noel Anosike as the Executive Vice Chairman, Mallam Mohammed Ciroma as Non-Executive Director, Dr Victor Alaofin as Non-Executive Director, Mrs Chioma Okigbo as Non-Executive Director and Mrs Chiamaka Igwe as Non-Executive Director

Also on the board is Mr Aliu Akoshile who assumed leadership of the executive management of Folio Communications as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, since May 2019.

Anosike said: ‘The new board, I believe, will achieve our vision of Folio Communications becoming the most valuable and impactful media company in Nigeria.

‘I thank my numerous pillars and adversaries for this opportunity and almighty God for the grace given me.’