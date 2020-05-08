Desmond Mgboh, Kano

12 members of Joint Health Sector who are working at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), in Kano, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) Chairman, AKTH Branch, Dr Murtala Isa Umar announced this in a statement on Friday.

He disclosed that 31 results of the samples of their members at AKTH were returned on Friday , adding that 12 of them were returned as positive for the disease

He discloed that the positive cases included 5 Nurses, 3 technicians, 1 medical Information Officer, 1 billing Officer and 1 hospital attendant.

‘’13 other results received show that they are negative for COVID-19,’’ said the statement.

The statement acknowledged that thel figure was in in addition to the

22 members of the union that are already in isolation centres..

Recall that many health workers, including doctors and nurses in Kano state have been infected with COBID 19.