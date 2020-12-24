From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 12 persons perished yesterday in a motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja highways, just as 25 others sustained various degree of injuries.

The accident, which involved a trailer, according to a statement by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, was caused by a combination of speeding and loss of control, causing the trailer driver to veer off the pavement and overturned.

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report from security agencies on a fatal road traffic crash which occurred this morning at kilometer 26 of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“The crash, which involved a trailer, was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and overturn.

“Twelve persons were killed in the crash, with 25 injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Several livestock also perished in the accident.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report of the fatal accident, and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.