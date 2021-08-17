From Molly Kilete,, Abuja

Army headquarters said another batch of terrorists totaling 219 have surrendered to soldiers fighting the counterterrorism war in the North East part of the country.

Its spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement, said 186 terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists group led by their Amir, Manye Aga, surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri, while another 33, from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua and Kondilla villages, surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, Banki Junction in Bama, in Borno State.

He said the surrendered terrorists include 71 males, 65, females and 83, children.