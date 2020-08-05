Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Another batch of 306 evacuees from United Arab Emirate (UAE) have arrived the Country, Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the latest evacuation via a tweet through its verified handle @nidcom_gov.

The Commission said the Air Peace flight that conveyed the evacuees arrived the country at about 8.44am.

This brings the total number of stranded Nigerians successfully evacuated since May to about 7000 from over 22 countries across the globe.

The Commission also stated that all the evacuees tested negative to the COVID-19.

Consequently, they are all expected to embark on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The tweet reads, “Air Peace flight conveying 306 evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 0844HRS from UEA, today Wednesday, 5th of August, 2020.

“Some Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to MM Int’l Airport, Lagos.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”