Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have allegedly killed one Mr. Boris Neenwi in Yeghe, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Three other persons, including a young lady, whose identities could not be ascertained, also lost their live in the incident.

Neenwi, it was gathered, was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the community.

The incident occurred on Monday night; the victims were killed by some yet-to-be-identified armed men. Neenwi was shot at close range; he died on the spot.

A community source simply identified as Barinee, disclosed that the deceased was killed in Nonwa community in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

According to Barinee, Neenwi was standing on a junction in Nonwa at about 8pm waiting for a vehicle to return to Port Harcourt when the assailants stopped their car and gunned him down.

The source further said that the Neenwi was a former councillor, who represented Yeghe community at the Gokana Legislative Assembly.

Barinee also disclosed that Neenwi, who recently returned home after a Law programme in Maiduguri, had posted a message on social media, complaining about threat to his life by some individuals.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Omoni Nnamdi – a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – told our reporter: “Your colleagues have also called me. I don’t have the detail of what happened now. I will respond fully when I get details.”