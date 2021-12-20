Ekiti Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, has resigned his appointment to contest the state’s 2022 governorship election.

He conveyed his resignation to Governor Kayode Fayemi in a letter dated December 14 and was reportedly acknowledged on December 17.

Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, had left the cabinet two weeks ago following a directive by Governor Fayemi that cabinet members eyeing the governorship seat should resign on or before December 18.

The number of politicians that have so far shown interest in the governorship position across board has risen to about 30.

Faparusi had been a strong proponent of power shift to the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Copies of the letter were disseminated to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, read in part: “I wish to convey my decision to resign from the government to enable me to focus on the intense work required to make our party walk to victory at the poll. Your Excellency, I am most grateful to you and particularly take this opportunity to thank you for the assurances of your unalloyed support.”