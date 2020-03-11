Romanus Okoye

Olaitan Oladele, 31, yesterday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly collecting N2.6 million from a man on the pretext of getting a US visa for him. Oladele is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, A. Chinasa, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2019 at Ebute Meta, Lagos.

He said that the defendant collected the N2.6 million from the complainant, Mr Ronald Izibili, to help him procure a US visa and work permit, a representation he knew was false. He said that the defendant converted the money into personal use.

Chinasa said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 7 for mention.