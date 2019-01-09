Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has resigned her appointment to run for elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

She is running to represent the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe State in the National Assembly.

She defeated her son-in law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim, to emerge flagbearer of the House of representative seat for Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani constituency of Yobe State last year’s October at the All Progressives Congress (APC) the primary election.

She had scored 1,295 votes while her step son got 15 votes.

Hajiya Ibrahim, who was appointed minister in 2015, is the sixth minister to resign from the federal cabinet.

She confirmed to some State House Correspondents that Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was going to be her last, shortly before the commencement of the meeting.

Her resignation comes a month after the former Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, resigned following his declaration as the 13th Emir on December 7, 2018 following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Al-makura.

Others that have resigned are Hajiya Amina Mohammed, on 24 February 2017. This followed her appointment at the United Nations as UN Deputy Secretary General.

She served as a minister from 11 November 2015 to 15 December 2016.

Kayode Fayemi, now governor of Ekiti State, also resigned as the minister of Solid Minerals Development on May 30, 2018, to pursue his political ambition.

On September 14, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had resigned following the scandal that trailed her forged National Youth Service Commission (NYSC) exemption certificate to get into public office.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, also known as ‘Mama Taraba’, resigned from the cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhassan has hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.