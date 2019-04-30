Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eight persons on Tuesday sustained varying degrees of injuries during a building collapse near Jericho Roundabout in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The building situated between Total Filling station at the roundabout and junction of Ibadan Polo Club was under construction.

A three-storey building had collapsed at Shohoye area of Idi-Arere in Ibadan a few weeks ago, in which all the site workers were also rescued.

It was gathered that the structure at Jericho area collapsed on site workers, but they were promptly rescued and taken to Jericho Hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

The structure went down at a time the second decking was being done. The first decking had been concluded, but iron carving for the second decking was on the verge of completion when the tragedy struck.

One of the survivors, who introduced himself as Kazeem Adebayo, said work was still ongoing on the second decking before the unfortunate incident happened.

“We have been complaining to the site engineer that the poled that were used to support the decking were not strong enough to hold it. But our advice was not heeded to. The site engineer was only concern about the completion of the work.

“Although nobody died in the collapsed building, eight persons were injured and they have been taken to Jericho Specialist Hospital for treatment.”

A member of Oyo State Architectural Registration Council of Nigeria, Olatunji Bolu, who spoke to journalists at the scene of the incident said: “First, we need to do a critical investigation so that we can know the actual cause of the incident, and talk to the contractor of the project. The, we can know the exact cause of the incident.

“We should stop using people who are not qualified to be in charge of construction in Nigeria. Licensed and professional people should be saddled with the responsibilities of construction work, not the novices.”

However, the Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control in Oyo State under the leadership of Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi, has sealed the site and ordered stoppage of work at the site until further notice.

Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the reports he received stated that the structure collapsed between 3 pm and 4 pm.

“The building was under construction. The workers, according to reports, were still working on the decking of the second storey when the incident occurred.

“But there was no casualty. Eight persons were injured. They sustained minor injuries and they have been taken to hospital for treatment. The cause of the building collapse will be investigated.”