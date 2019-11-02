Another building yesterday evening collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos. The building, according to eyewitness accounts caved in at about 5pm during a heavy downpour. Four out of five persons trapped have been rescued from the debris while efforts were on to retrieve the fifth person as at the time of filing this report. Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident. He said LASEMA, men of the state Fire Service, Police and other rescue teams were already at the scene of the incident on rescue mission.

“In the operation at the Glover court construction site which houses a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction. Out of the five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse, the only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubbles of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for,” Oke-Osanyintolu said at press time.