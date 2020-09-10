Gasikya area of Ijora Badia in Lagos was thrown into confusion as a building on Thursday collapsed at 26, Afolabi Alasia Street of the area.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed this in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor.

Okunbor blamed poor maintenance for the partial building collapse.

He, however, explained that no lives were lost to the incident.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the backside of a storey building that was showing visible cracks and signs of dilapidation, collapsed as a result of lack of maintenance.