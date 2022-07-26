By Chinelo Obogo

Few days after the burial of a Catholic priest who was kidnapped and killed in Kaduna State, another priest from the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Father Tony Udemezue, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Sokoto State.

Daily Sun gathered that the priest was kidnapped yesterday morning from his residence in Tambuwal, the hometown of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. The Director of Communications for Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Chris Omotosho, confirmed the incident.

He said: “One of my parishioners in Tambuwal, Sokoto State, Tony Udemezue, has just been kidnapped in his house. No police has responded yet, despite the fact that they were called by him before he was taken away. Please let us keep him and family in prayers.”

Meanwhile, at least nine people were reportedly killed after a bomb exploded in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, yesterday.

Although details of the incident were sketchy at the time of going to press, Daily Sun gathered that the victims were scrap metal scavengers, who resided in Government Girls Secondary School Bama, which is currently an internally displaced persons’ camp.

Bama is 68 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno state Capital.