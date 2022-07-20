From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has rescued another Chibok girl, part of the over 200 students kidnapped by Boko Haram at a public school in Chibok, a town in the southern district of Borno State.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Northeast, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Nigerian Army Hospital and Medical Services, 7 Division Maiduguri, during the presentation of medical equipment and items by the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

“We have rescued another Chibok girl and we will continue to do so until every girl or person in Boko Haram’s custody is freed,” he said.

The rescued girl, identified as Ruth Bitrus, becomes the third Chibok girl freed from insurgents in the last one month.

Ruth, who now has a baby, said she has been in Boko Haram captivity for seven years. She said she escaped from the insurgents’ camp after a bombardment by the military troops. She said the father of her baby has been killed by bomb at the Boko Haram camp.

Two Chibok girls were rescued and have been handed over to the State government early last month.

A total of 276 female students, ages 16 and 18, writing their final examination, were kidnapped by Boko Haram at the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in the town of Chobok on the night of 14th April 2014. The first mass abduction by terrorists in Nigeria fueled national and global outrage, including the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.