More so, Jesus Christ reconciled us to God through his divinely-inspired messages after humans had become estranged from God owing to the sins of our first parents, Adam and Eve. More than all his other teachings and messages, his message of love has become the doctrinal base of Christianity. It encapsulates all his messages to us. Jesus Christ said this: “Love covers a multitude of sins.”

If we love God, we’ll not murder other people, who are God’s creations; neither will we loot the national exchequer to enrich ourselves at the expense of the hapless and suffering masses. And if we possess the spiritual virtue of love, we will forgive those who wronged us, and will not keep a record of the wrongs we suffered in their hands, not to talk of our revenging on them.

But, now, in Nigeria, love is a scarce commodity among us. Millions of Nigerians are without fellow-feeling, compassion, and empathy. The so-called Christians in Nigeria are driven by base and vile impulses rather than love.

They’re acquisitive. And their rapacity is very nauseating. However, we should blame the rot and moral depravity existing among Christians in Nigeria on the ministers of God, who are steering their flock away from the path of spirituality, righteousness, and moral rectitude.

In the immediate past, men of cloth would centre their teachings and sermons on holiness, righteousness, and the reality of hellfire. They would sermonize on the consequences of our living sinful lives, which is eternal damnation in hell fire. Nowadays, priests, especially Pentecostal Pastors, preach about the indispensability of wealth in a man’s life. Prosperity message is at the core of their sermons and teachings. Consequently, the poor among us are made to believe that they are the accursed of the earth.