From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday invaded St. Pius Catholic Church Kushe Makarantan, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted a priest, Catechist’s wife and four others.

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Reverend Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, confirmed the incident.

The Archbishop said the affected Reverend Father, Anthony Dawa, was kidnapped in the church premises, while the Catechist’s wife and four others were kidnapped in their houses which is around the church. Ndagoso said that the kidnappers have not yet demanded for ransom as at yesterday.

He recalled the kidnapping of one of his priests two years ago, saying that, “today makes it two years and five days that bandits abducted Rev Fr. John Bako shakolo in Ankwa. We have not heard anything from him till now, and this one has happened.”

He called on the Kaduna State government to rescue the priests and others who are also still in kidnappers’ den. As at the time of filing this report, the police was yet to confirm the incident.