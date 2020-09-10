Barely 10 days to the Edo State governorship election, the state Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Mr Joseph Ikpea‎, yesterday, resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Governor Obaseki.

In his letter of resignation, dated September 9 and addressed to the governor, Ikpea cited reason of trust, respect and interest for his resignation.

Besides, he said he cannot abandon the All Progressives Congress (APC) he has helped to nurture in his council area and the state in general.

“Politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if I am there till tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date.

“So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role”, he said.

Ikpea, however, said he would always be available to provide support to the government whenever called upon to do so.