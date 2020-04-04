Lagos State Governor and the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that another novel coronavirus patient has been discharged today.

The governor made the disclosure at a press briefing on Saturday.

He noted that another coronavirus patient who was receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, was discharged.

He did not disclose the name of the patient but went on to express hope that more and more patients still receiving treatment at the state government facility would be released soon after they have been tested and certified free of the deadly virus.

A total of 98 persons so far have tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos alone while 24 patients out of the number have been discharged.

Lagos State recorded its first death from the disease on Friday. The victim died after struggling with the complications from the infection. He was said to be a 55-year-old who returned from Holland two weeks ago. The incident happened at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he was admitted.

According to Cable Online, the chief medical director of the hospital, Chris Bode, noted that “investigation revealed that the deceased had tested positive for the virus at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, but tried to conceal the information from LUTH doctors.

“He was said to have confessed shortly before his death on Friday.”