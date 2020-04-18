Paul Orude, Bauchi

One out the remaining two novel coronavirus (COVID-19)patients in a Bauchi isolation centre has was discharged Saturday after testing negative for the virus.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who disclosed this on his Twitter account, thanked health workers and the state task force on COVID-19 for their unrelenting efforts in tackling the spread of the infection.

He urged all residents of the state to continue to work with the state government in its efforts to keep the state COVID-19 free.

“Alhamdulillah. Today, one of the remaining two #COVID19 patients at our isolation centre received a second negative result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He has gotten the green-light and has been discharged.

“I urge all indigenes and residents of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols of practising and social distancing, personal hygiene and reporting suspicious cases to authorities for immediate response,” the governor’s tweet read.