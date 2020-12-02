Romanus Okoye

A petitioner, Mr. Adebayo Abayomi, has appealed to the Lagos State Judicial Panel to award his family N10 million compensation and train his sibling in school for the gruesome killing of his mother, Mrs Kudirat Abayomi, by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2017.

Abayomi, who cried all through while being led in examination-in-chief by his lawyer, Mrs M.A. Alo, said that SARS operatives killed his mother, who was on her own, while raiding venue of a party allegedly being hosted a Yahoo Yahoo boy in Mushin. He said the SARS was attached to Olosha Police Station.

According to him, several efforts he made since 2017 such as writing letters to different authorities, including the Lagos State commissioners of police, Lagos State governors, seeking justice for his mother, who was the bread winner of the family before her untimely death, have not yielded any positive result.

Abayomi, therefore, pleaded with the panel to help him “get justice N10million compensation and train the brother who is as a result of the mother’s death, now out of school.”

The matter was adjourned till December 12 for continuation of trial.