From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A 40-year old member of Ebubeagu Security Network, Ejike Nwogbaga, has been gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be identified gunmen at Agbaenyim village, Mgbalaukwu Inyimagu Community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Members of the Ebonyi State Government-sponsored Ebubeagu Security Network have become object of deadly attack in the state with many of them losing their lives.

The bereaved wife, Mrs Ngozi Nwogbaga, told Daily Sun that the incident happened on Monday, February 28, shortly after she and her husband returned from a funeral ceremony.

According to her, the assailants numbering three invaded their compound and struck, killing Nwogbaga in the process: “We were not apprehensive of anything before the incident, that was why immediately after my husband had arrived home, he brought out mat to lie down at the frontage of our house because of heat but unexpectedly, while he was making the arrangement, three men stormed our compound with motorcycle and upon seeing him, they began to shout hold him, hold him.

“My spouse, in his quest to save his life ran into a nearby bush but the people with their sporadic shootings gave him hot chase and along the line they killed him while we were bewildered over the situation with two of our neighbours who had returned from the same burial, the people came out from the bush, mounted their motorcycle and zoomed off.”

She explained that his lifeless body with series of machete cuts was found in the neighbouring village the next morning.

The village head, Simon Nwofe told us that the deceased Ebubeagu member was also a part time student of an unnamed higher institution before his untimely death.

Nwofe said that on the same night, gunmen equally targeted to eliminate his nephew, Augustine Elom, at different location but through divine providence, the 35-year old father of three children narrowly escaped with bullet wounds: “On the sorrowful night, the gunmen trailed my nephew to another village where he visited his relatives and requested for his attention and as soon as he noticed the people’s evil intent, he took to his heels and eventually ran into a shop within the area for refuge.