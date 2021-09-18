From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Committee For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has raised fresh alarm over the alarming increase in cases of police extortions in Delta State and called for an urgent measure in bringing the situation under control before it escalates to another #EndSARS protest.

Lamenting the upsurge of police extortions and brutality in parts of the state, particularly in Abraka, Eburumede, Udu, Sapele, as well as Warri and its environs, CDHR Ag. National President, Comrade Kehinde Taiga, urged Delta State government to immediately lift the COVID-19 curfew, as it had turned an avenue for police extortion in the state.

He recounted the ordeal of seven victims arrested by policemen attached to Abraka Division, Ethiope West Council Area, last Friday over late hour movement and made to cough out the sum of N200, 000 for driving within the university community.

According to him: “The policemen in the state seem to have forgotten in a hurry that the sad experience of the last EndSARS protest, which almost crippled the nation’s economy started from Ughelli in Delta and they have started again with some of the atrocities some of them were involved in that led to the protest.

Said he: “How does one explain a situation where a police division operating in a very sensitive university environment like Abraka claimed they arrested suspects, mostly students for late hours movement and extorted N200,000 from them after they had beaten and locked them up in cell throughout the night?”

