BY DORIS OBINNA

One of the #EndSARS protesters who was among those wounded in the shootout on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos and was being treated at the hospital has died.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who announced the death of the protesters in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @jidesanwoolu said: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss”

The death of the protester bring to eight, the number of protesters brought down by bullets from the soldiers who tried to disperse the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos

The announcement by the governor came after his earlier broadcast that none of the #EndSARS peaceful protesters shot at Lekki Toll Gate died, as widely reported, has claimed that one protester died at Reddington Hospital.

In a tweeted, he said, “it is an isolated case and investigation on going.

Recall that some of the protesters said the soldiers went away with some bodies.

Meanwhile, another report on social media, alleged that doctors and nurses were running away from a hospital in Lagos, the health workers were seen scaling the fence of their hospital following the invasion of the hospital by armed men.