From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent Electoral Commissioner (INEC) office in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu was set ablaze by suspected arsonists yesterday morning.

The incident was the third facility of the commission set on fire by hoodlums in the State in the past four months.

Daily Sun gathered that the arsonists gained access into the office through a perimeter fence.

It was further gathered that the fire, which started in the early hours of yesterday, caused huge damage to the INEC office before the quick response of the Fire Service helped to salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, INEC, in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, yesterday, said that the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

He said that though the intention of the attackers were not known, the good news was that there were no casualties, while all movable election materials had been evacuated before the attack.

“Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office, in Awgu LGA of the State.

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday, September 19, 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident.

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

“The Commission appreciates the prompt response of the security agencies, comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

