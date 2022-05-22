From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command yesterday confirmed that the explosion that killed nine persons in the state last Tuesday was actually an Improvised Explosive Device that went off from a shop that stored toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials.

The command, in a statement updating the members of the public on the ongoing investigation into the tragedy, explained that one of the deceased victims, Michael Adejo, operated an illegal chemical shop.

The police noted that following preliminary investigations, items recovered from the shop included five bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid, three bags of potassium substance, one jerry can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of snuff (tobacco) and five drums of polymer (chemical).

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa disclosed that “a technical investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical/gas reactions following its exposure to a source of heat such as fire, a spark or increased pressure, which resulted in a combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion.”

Kiyawa disclosed that a number of arrests have been made linking one of the persons who are linked to the collapsed shop dealings in the sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for the making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

In a related development, another explosion was averted in the state following the interception of a Mercedes Benz-laden with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on Thursday.

The police said that acting on intelligence, they went after the ash-coloured vehicle which was coming into the state from Jigawa State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State. A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials.

“Two AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 Magazines, 1,098 live ammunition, and two pistol magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced,” he said.